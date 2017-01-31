Overcast

CCTV pictures published after expensive watches stolen from Chelmsford Swarovski store

10:26 31 January 2017

Essex Police appeal after expensive watches were stolen from the Swarovski shop in Chelmsford.

Essex Police appeal after expensive watches were stolen from the Swarovski shop in Chelmsford.

Archant

Police are looking for a blonde-haired woman in her 40s and a brown-haired 6ft man after more than £1,0000-worth of watches were stolen from a high-street shop in Essex.

Essex Police appeal after expensive watches were stolen from the Swarovski shop in Chelmsford.

The watches, which police say are worth “a total of a four-figure sum of cash”, were taken from Swarovski on the High Street, Chelmsford, at around 4.15pm on Saturday, January 21.

Officers released CCTV images on January 31 of the pair, saying they wanted to speak with them “in connection with the incident”.

The force added: “The man pictured who officers would like to speak to is described as 6ft tall, with brown hair and was wearing a flat cap, a dark jacket and blue trainers.

“The woman pictured who officers would like to speak to is described as 5ft 8ins tall, in her 40s with blonde hair, wearing a black coat and carrying a pink TK Maxx bag.”

Essex Police appeal after expensive watches were stolen from the Swarovski shop in Chelmsford.

If anyone recognises the two people or has any other information they should contact Pc Clive Wilson at Chelmsford Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

