Celebration of students at Colchester Sixth Form College

Some of the students from Colchester Sixth form on their Awards & Reunion Event at Charter Hall on Tuesday 20th Dec steve argent 07913025257

Prizes were awarded at a big celebration of students’ achievements at Colchester Sixth Form College this week, with guests, sponsors, parents, and family members coming together to enjoy an evening.

Kaneesha Johnson, a former student who is very successful, Colchester Mayor Theresa Higgins, and the chair of governors were all also there.

In the speech on Monday, principal Ian MacNaughton said: “We are tonight, recognising where students have worked and achieved, sometimes against a background of coping with difficult health, personal or domestic circumstances, and in some cases where there was relatively little support at home.

“We are also recognising a number of students who did not have strong academic backgrounds at age 16, but have, through their determination and commitment, been very successful in their sixth form studies.”

He finished with heartfelt thanks: “The best advertisement for the Sixth Form College has always been its students.

“You were, and still are, excellent ambassadors for the College and we are extremely proud of you.”