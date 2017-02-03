Celebrations after Butley’s Oyster Inn gets green light for village shop and micro-brewery proposals

The Oyster Inn at Butley, pictured shortly after plans were announced for its reopening last year, L-R Tracy and Rob Butcher,Judi Newman.

Hopes of restoring a Suffolk pub into “the heart of the community” have taken another positive stride after owners were granted permission for a village shop and micro-brewery.

Judi and Andrew Newman, who bought Butley’s Oyster Inn last summer, said there had been “more celebrations” after Suffolk Coastal District Council approved proposals to renovate the barns behind the pub.

The application, from Inderwick Pubs Ltd, sought permission for the barns to incorporate a micro-brewery, holiday let, games room and a village shop in the adjoining brick cottage.

It comes after a busy period of renovation at the pub, which had been closed for four years but was once a much-loved part of Butley.

Villagers are reported to have shown strong support for the proposals, including the shop.

Mrs Newman said: “We all know living in a rural village has many charms, but it can also be a challenge if you have limited or no transport.

“We hope the introduction of a simple shop will be welcomed by locals, cyclists and tourists alike, even if it is only open for a couple of hours a day.”

David McGinity, chairman of Butley Parish Council, which supported the planning application, said he was pleased it had been accepted.

“We have long missed the convenience of a village shop for this rural community, so we warmly welcome this new development of a village store for basic provisions,” he added. “You can’t underestimate the social value of such services, as well as being a useful staging post for passing cyclists and tourists who enjoy this corner of Suffolk.”

The work will be carried out by Marlesford-based Stowe Building Contractors, which led the restoration. Andrew Stowe said his team was “itching to get the barns done, as we think a micro brewery will be a brilliant addition to this part of Suffolk”.

As the renovation progressed, evidence of an old brewery on the site has emerged.

“So we are simply re-introducing an old tradition,” Mrs Newman added. “We want to give this pub the best fighting chance of success, so all of these activities help keep the doors open for the village.”

The pub, which will be run by Rob and Tracy Butcher is hoped to have a soft opening by mid-March, with the barns completed by the summer.