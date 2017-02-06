Chance of sleet and snow on way as cold snap set to stay for coming days

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Suffolk faces a cold snap over the next few days – with sleet showers predicted nearer the coast and a dusting of snow possible further inland.

Temperatures will feel decidedly chilly heading towards the weekend, thanks to the coming together of cold weather from the continent and high pressure over Scandinavia.

James Wilby, a meteorologist for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, in Norwich, said: “It will certainly be chilling down through the week.

“By Wednesday, we’re likely to see highs of about three or four degrees – so it will feel pretty chilly.”

It will be similar, if not cooler, by Thursday – feeling cold, with easterly winds developing through the week.

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly over the weekend – creeping towards the average highs experienced in recent days.

“There’s a suggestion we may pick up a few sleet or snow showers,” added Mr Wilby.

“There’s potential of picking up moisture from the north, meaning the possibility of snow about five or 10 miles inland.

“That risk will be there during the mid to late week – but we’re looking at a slight dusting, rather than any significant fall.”

Sleet is more likely than snow nearer the coast, due to the temperature of the sea remaining just above freezing.

With the easterly flow showing no immediate signs of changing, the chilly weather is likely to remain into next week.

“It’s fair to say we’ve had a winter characterised by a ‘blocking’ high pressure system,” said Mr Wilby.

“The stable air mass has meant that, by the end of the season, we’re likely to look back at cold nights and below average rainfall.”

While the Met Office issued warnings about high winds in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, colder temperatures will be spreading from the east, accompanied by the chance of wintry showers.

Emma Sharples, from the Met Office, said temperatures are likely to dip by at least two or three degrees by Thursday for much of England, with day time maximums unlikely to rise higher than around 5C (41F).

She said temperatures would grow cold enough to be accompanied by the odd wintry flurry – mostly in the east.