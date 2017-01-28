Chance to have your say at annual Kesgrave town meeting in April

The land at Bell Lane, Kesgrave, which is the subject of negotiations to create 300 homes has been a talking point in kesgrave this year Archant

Kesgrave Town Council has set a date for its annual town meeting where residents can have a say on what they would like to see.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year’s meeting will take place at the Millennium Jubilee Hall on April 3 from 7.15pm, and offers the chance for members of the public and organisations in the community to raise issues, ask questions and make comments.

Among items discussed will be what residents want to see more of in the town, any issues the community is facing and hear about progress from actions raised at last year’s meeting.

Some of the town’s key organisations and police will also be providing reports or presentations on progress through the year and upcoming items.

People can either sign up to speak on the evening, or can submit a resolution in writing to the town clerk prior to the meeting at the town council offices in Ropes Drive.

For full details visit www.kesgravetowncouncil.org.uk.