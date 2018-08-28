From drab town square to a focal point complete with water feature - the Cornhill revamp in pictures
PUBLISHED: 11:54 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 30 October 2018
The new-look Cornhill in Ipswich is about to be fully unveiled, following a £3.6million restoration. Here we look back at how it all took shape.
This photo, taken in January, shows the Cornhill before the transformation started, with the market in place.
As the project began, this image gave people in Ipswich a taste of what the Cornhill would look like once the work was completed.
In late January, the market stalls moved to Princes Street. Some stall locations have since been shifted, however, with the market now being based between Giles Circus and the Town Hall. It looks like the market will now remain in this spot.
The scene at Ipswich Cornhill as work on the new paving got under way, in a photograph taken on January 30, exactly nine months ago.
This picture was taken on February 9 when various items of equipment had been moved on to the construction site. A portable toilet can be glimpsed in the left-hand corner. The old paving, much of it cracked, was starting to be removed and put into skips.
In April, a 16,000-litre water tank was brought to the site for the water fountains, which will be one of the key features of the revamped Cornhill.
April also saw work being carried out to install the first of the new paving, in segments – this is the section in front of Lloyds Bank.
In May, photos were displayed on the hoardings which screened off the work from passers-by. The images showed how it would look once completed. An important task during the work has been to keep pedestrians moving through the town centre.
Also in May, the new paved surface was taking shape, with a team of workmen on site.
In June, walkers tried out sections of the new paving outside Debenhams. We reported on complaints about the surface, with one person using a mobility scooter saying it created a bumpy ride.
June saw further progress in laying paving on the Cornhill.
By September, laying of paving outside the Town Hall was progressing and large sections were being completed.
These pictures taken early in November show that the Cornhill work was nearly complete.
Just the final touches now need to be added, following tests of the 18-spout water feature. The Cornhill is due to open by the end of this week, with the “Gateway” art installation in the corner due to be added later this year when the traditional Christmas tree is installed.