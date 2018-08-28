Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

From drab town square to a focal point complete with water feature - the Cornhill revamp in pictures

PUBLISHED: 11:54 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 30 October 2018

Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

The new-look Cornhill in Ipswich is about to be fully unveiled, following a £3.6million restoration. Here we look back at how it all took shape.

Ipswich market on the Cornhill in January. Picture: ARCHANTIpswich market on the Cornhill in January. Picture: ARCHANT

This photo, taken in January, shows the Cornhill before the transformation started, with the market in place.

Architects' impression of the new look for Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH VISIONArchitects' impression of the new look for Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH VISION

As the project began, this image gave people in Ipswich a taste of what the Cornhill would look like once the work was completed.

Ipswich market moved to Princes Street as work began on Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich market moved to Princes Street as work began on Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In late January, the market stalls moved to Princes Street. Some stall locations have since been shifted, however, with the market now being based between Giles Circus and the Town Hall. It looks like the market will now remain in this spot.

Work beginning at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWNWork beginning at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The scene at Ipswich Cornhill as work on the new paving got under way, in a photograph taken on January 30, exactly nine months ago.

The work at Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATERThe work at Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER

This picture was taken on February 9 when various items of equipment had been moved on to the construction site. A portable toilet can be glimpsed in the left-hand corner. The old paving, much of it cracked, was starting to be removed and put into skips.

The tank for the water feature arrives on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe tank for the water feature arrives on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

In April, a 16,000-litre water tank was brought to the site for the water fountains, which will be one of the key features of the revamped Cornhill.

Work to rebuild Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATERWork to rebuild Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER

April also saw work being carried out to install the first of the new paving, in segments – this is the section in front of Lloyds Bank.

Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWork is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In May, photos were displayed on the hoardings which screened off the work from passers-by. The images showed how it would look once completed. An important task during the work has been to keep pedestrians moving through the town centre.

Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWork is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Also in May, the new paved surface was taking shape, with a team of workmen on site.

New paving on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANTNew paving on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

In June, walkers tried out sections of the new paving outside Debenhams. We reported on complaints about the surface, with one person using a mobility scooter saying it created a bumpy ride.

Work is continuing at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILWork is continuing at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

June saw further progress in laying paving on the Cornhill.

Rebuilding work at Ipswich Cornhill is nearing completion. Picture: PAUL GEATERRebuilding work at Ipswich Cornhill is nearing completion. Picture: PAUL GEATER

By September, laying of paving outside the Town Hall was progressing and large sections were being completed.

Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler

These pictures taken early in November show that the Cornhill work was nearly complete.

Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANTProgress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

Just the final touches now need to be added, following tests of the 18-spout water feature. The Cornhill is due to open by the end of this week, with the “Gateway” art installation in the corner due to be added later this year when the traditional Christmas tree is installed.

Topic Tags:

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

13 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Police Day of Action. Multiagency operation conducted by officers from the Scorpion Teams, Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Dog Unit, Neighbourhood Response Teams and Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub. Partner agencies present will include Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue & Customs, Trading Standards, Gang master licensing authority and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service. October 2018. Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Byline: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Forces pledge vigorous pursuit of rape cases in spite of low charge rate

11:44 Tom Potter
Police said figures reflected the national picture and a greater confidence of victims to come forward (picture posed by model) Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

A fraction of rape cases lead to suspects being charged in Suffolk and Essex, new figures show.

Video: Is there an easy way to tell a poisonous wild mushroom from one that is safe to eat?

11:40 Ross Bentley
Matthew Rooney at Arger Fen

A walk with fungi expert Matthew Rooney is more than just a mushroom picking mission - it’s a chance to open your eyes and learn about what’s really going on at ground level.

Video: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

11:30 Megan Aldous
Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Suffolk MPs over fears for special needs funding

11:24 Paul Geater
Suffolk MPs Jo Churchill, Peter Aldous, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter and James Cartlidge with Damian Hinds after their meeting about Special Needs education in the county. Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Suffolk’s Conservative MPs have held a meeting with Education Secretary Damian Hinds in a bid to get more support to deal with the county’s crisis in special needs education.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Suffolk and Essex delayed following signal fault

11:15 Russell Cook
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services. Picture: ARCHANT

A signal fault at Liverpool Street station halted services in and out of the terminal today.

Knife wielding man jailed for threatening staff at Aldi in Clacton

09:34 Russell Cook
Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man who threatened and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife has been jailed.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24