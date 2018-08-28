Gallery

From drab town square to a focal point complete with water feature - the Cornhill revamp in pictures

Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

The new-look Cornhill in Ipswich is about to be fully unveiled, following a £3.6million restoration. Here we look back at how it all took shape.

Ipswich market on the Cornhill in January. Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich market on the Cornhill in January. Picture: ARCHANT

This photo, taken in January, shows the Cornhill before the transformation started, with the market in place.

Architects' impression of the new look for Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH VISION Architects' impression of the new look for Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH VISION

As the project began, this image gave people in Ipswich a taste of what the Cornhill would look like once the work was completed.

Ipswich market moved to Princes Street as work began on Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN Ipswich market moved to Princes Street as work began on Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In late January, the market stalls moved to Princes Street. Some stall locations have since been shifted, however, with the market now being based between Giles Circus and the Town Hall. It looks like the market will now remain in this spot.

Work beginning at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN Work beginning at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The scene at Ipswich Cornhill as work on the new paving got under way, in a photograph taken on January 30, exactly nine months ago.

The work at Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER The work at Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER

This picture was taken on February 9 when various items of equipment had been moved on to the construction site. A portable toilet can be glimpsed in the left-hand corner. The old paving, much of it cracked, was starting to be removed and put into skips.

The tank for the water feature arrives on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER The tank for the water feature arrives on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

In April, a 16,000-litre water tank was brought to the site for the water fountains, which will be one of the key features of the revamped Cornhill.

Work to rebuild Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER Work to rebuild Ipswich Cornhill . Picture: PAUL GEATER

April also saw work being carried out to install the first of the new paving, in segments – this is the section in front of Lloyds Bank.

Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In May, photos were displayed on the hoardings which screened off the work from passers-by. The images showed how it would look once completed. An important task during the work has been to keep pedestrians moving through the town centre.

Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Work is underway on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Also in May, the new paved surface was taking shape, with a team of workmen on site.

New paving on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT New paving on the Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

In June, walkers tried out sections of the new paving outside Debenhams. We reported on complaints about the surface, with one person using a mobility scooter saying it created a bumpy ride.

Work is continuing at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Work is continuing at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

June saw further progress in laying paving on the Cornhill.

Rebuilding work at Ipswich Cornhill is nearing completion. Picture: PAUL GEATER Rebuilding work at Ipswich Cornhill is nearing completion. Picture: PAUL GEATER

By September, laying of paving outside the Town Hall was progressing and large sections were being completed.

Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler

These pictures taken early in November show that the Cornhill work was nearly complete.

Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

Just the final touches now need to be added, following tests of the 18-spout water feature. The Cornhill is due to open by the end of this week, with the “Gateway” art installation in the corner due to be added later this year when the traditional Christmas tree is installed.