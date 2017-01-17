Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me Bury St Edmunds episode airs tonight

Bury St Edmunds is set to feature on Come Dine With Me

The hit TV show Come Dine With Me will feature four contestants from Bury St Edmunds when it airs on Channel 4 tonight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show will start at 5pm and run until 6pm, with each contestant from the Bury area hoping to take home the £1,000 prize.

The episode will feature the sarcastic tones of voice over artist Dave Lamb, with each Bury contestant hosting an evening of food and entertainment.

At the end of each night, the contestants rank the evening’s meal and entertainment value.

The highest ranked overall will take home £1,000.

One contestant, James Sawyer, is hosting a private viewing of the show at The Abbeygate Cinema tonight.