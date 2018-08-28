Partly Cloudy

Dried up pond awaiting for ‘increased rainfall’ to help refill it

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 November 2018

The silted-up, muddy pond at Chantry Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

A popular park pond starved of water is awaiting increased rainfall to help return it to its former glory.

Back in July more hundreds of fish were saved from the pond Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILBack in July more hundreds of fish were saved from the pond Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Problems first began to emerge with the body of water at Chantry Park in Ipswich, when the intense summer heat took its toll on water levels.

Dry weather throughout September and October has not helped to improve the situation, with tape put around the perimeter after thick mud built up.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation in Chantry Park and are waiting for increased rainfall to refill it naturally.

“The exceptionally dry weather of the summer continued into the autumn and has cut water levels dramatically but we hope nature will take its course.”

The hisotric Chantry Park is experiencing problems with its ornamental pond Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe hisotric Chantry Park is experiencing problems with its ornamental pond Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In July, there were fears that the pond’s fishes would begin to die as they had been starved of oxygen.

Hundreds of fish were subsequently saved from the pond moved to another water course.

It was hoped that the after the pond was de-silted the fish could be returned to the water.

However, the lack of water and increased mud have prevented any further action.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “In the summer we removed hundreds of fish which were in danger as the pond began to dry up.

“Parks staff continue to monitor the situation weekly.”

The sorry state of the pond has not gone unnoticed by Ipswich residents.

Val Range has walked her dogs through the park for years and has expressed concern over the marked change to the pond.

Ms Range said: “It probably has less than a quarter of the water that it used to have in it, and the ducks are mostly wading, rather than swimming, some of them have even gotten mired in the boggy mud.

“The water is so low when the fish swim about, you can literally see their backs.

“The pond has probably been in the park for as long as the House has been standing, and I feel that it is as important to the look and feel of the park.”

Dried up pond awaiting for 'increased rainfall' to help refill it

