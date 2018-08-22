Overcast

Mums outraged at allegations of paedophile living near school

22 August, 2018 - 18:35
Police said they worked with partners to put stringent processes in place in order to ensure all registered sex offenders in the county are adequately monitored Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police insist measures are in place to monitor sex offenders after allegations spread of a convicted paedophile residing in an Ipswich neighbourhood.

Suffolk police declared public safety paramount as neighbours reacted angrily to social media posts suggesting a sex offender had moved into the area and was rumoured to be living in the vicinity of a local primary school.

Under the Sex Offenders Act, all convicted sex offenders must register with the police on release from prison providing personal details, including address, locations they stay regularly and whether or not they live or stay in the same address as a child.

It is yet unclear if the allegation is accurate, but one Chantry resident was disgusted to read suggestions of a jailed paedophile living near her child’s school.

The mother of a young Sprites Primary School pupil said: “It’s a mickey-take to have someone like that so close to a school, where children could be walking alone.

“Police say these people are heavily monitored but they won’t elaborate further. To learn on social media doesn’t seem right. I had to find out on Facebook and do my own research.

“If he’s here, I want to see him moved. I don’t see why people like us should live in fear.

“I’ll be having words with the school to make sure they’re aware and I’ll be reiterating the danger of strangers to my children.

“I daren’t let them out because I don’t know where he might be.”

Police can apply via a civil order for sex offenders to be prohibited from certain activities and areas populated by children. The worst offenders may be subject to closer surveillance like electronic monitoring.

Headteachers, doctors and sports coaches are among those to be confidentially notified of a sex offender moving into an area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, said: “Public safety is at the heart of everything we do. We work with our partners to put stringent processes in place in order to ensure all registered sex offenders in the county are adequately monitored.”

Another local mum said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s too close.

“My kids usually play outside the front of the house but I’ve thought twice about letting them.

“My son has started going to the shops for me but that stops now.

“I understand if someone has served their sentence but we should have a right to say how we feel about it.”

