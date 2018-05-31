Daredevil pair’s abseil helps to raise £5,000 for charity

Trevor Root and Mandy Foster abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth. Picture: TREVOR ROOT Archant

It was the thrill of a lifetime for daring duo Trevor Root and Mandy Foster - and they managed to raise £5,000 for charity.

For the pair completed a 300ft high abseil down the Emirates’ Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth, and at the same time raised money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Arthur Rank Hospice, in Cambridge.

The great grandfather and former Suffolk Police officer with 30 years service in the force decided to link up with Mandy for the stunt calling themselves “Daring To Care”

The 77-year-old, who lives in Risby, and who has 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild, is not new to daring exploits as three years ago he carried out a tanden free fall skydive and also a wing walk when he raised over £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

And he linked up with his 57-year-old friend from Girton, near Cambridge, the widow of a former school friend Clive Foster who lost his fight with cancer last year.

“It was great and the weather was absolutely fabulous and we had friends come with us from Suffolk and Cambridge to give us support,” said Trevor.

“Half way down there was a bit of a breeze but I am so chuffed that we completed it and so pleased with the amount of money we have raised.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who supported and donated to our efforts.

“Someone even sent in a donation who said she remembered my wife Sally when they were at school together 60 years ago.

“And Mandy told me that the abseil has given her final closure from the death of her husband Clive, which is quite profound, at least I think so.”

Trevor had grown up with his friend Clive until he moved to Ipswich to join the then Ipswich Borough Police.

He remained in Suffolk in the police force serving in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Martlesham and the regional crime squad in Harlow and retired after 30 years.

“I had already decided to do something else for charity this year and just before Clive died I asked him if he wished to name a charity.

“I would split the proceeds between the Alzheimer’s Society and his choice of charity. He selected the Arthur Rank Hospice, in Cambridge, because of the help they gave him during his illness and his wife said ‘I’ll do it with you.’”

His 74-year-old wife has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for some eight or nine years and is currently in a residential care at Glastonbury Court, in Bury.

For years he looked after her at their home as the disease gradually robbed her of memories and conversation.

He visits her three times a week and has become determined to raise money to support the treatment and care of those suffering from Alzheimer’s - the most common form of dementia.

Anyone still wanting to donate to the efforts of the pair can go to their fundraising website at

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/daringtocare