Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Daredevil pair’s abseil helps to raise £5,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:19 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:20 21 August 2018

Trevor Root and Mandy Foster abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth. Picture: TREVOR ROOT

Trevor Root and Mandy Foster abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth. Picture: TREVOR ROOT

Archant

It was the thrill of a lifetime for daring duo Trevor Root and Mandy Foster - and they managed to raise £5,000 for charity.

Trevor Root and Mandy Foster atop the Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth, prior to their abseil. Picture: TREVOR ROOTTrevor Root and Mandy Foster atop the Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth, prior to their abseil. Picture: TREVOR ROOT

For the pair completed a 300ft high abseil down the Emirates’ Spinnaker Tower, in Portsmouth, and at the same time raised money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Arthur Rank Hospice, in Cambridge.

The great grandfather and former Suffolk Police officer with 30 years service in the force decided to link up with Mandy for the stunt calling themselves “Daring To Care”

The 77-year-old, who lives in Risby, and who has 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild, is not new to daring exploits as three years ago he carried out a tanden free fall skydive and also a wing walk when he raised over £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

And he linked up with his 57-year-old friend from Girton, near Cambridge, the widow of a former school friend Clive Foster who lost his fight with cancer last year.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. Picture: TREVOR ROOTThe Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. Picture: TREVOR ROOT

“It was great and the weather was absolutely fabulous and we had friends come with us from Suffolk and Cambridge to give us support,” said Trevor.

“Half way down there was a bit of a breeze but I am so chuffed that we completed it and so pleased with the amount of money we have raised.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who supported and donated to our efforts.

“Someone even sent in a donation who said she remembered my wife Sally when they were at school together 60 years ago.

“And Mandy told me that the abseil has given her final closure from the death of her husband Clive, which is quite profound, at least I think so.”

Trevor had grown up with his friend Clive until he moved to Ipswich to join the then Ipswich Borough Police.

He remained in Suffolk in the police force serving in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Martlesham and the regional crime squad in Harlow and retired after 30 years.

“I had already decided to do something else for charity this year and just before Clive died I asked him if he wished to name a charity.

“I would split the proceeds between the Alzheimer’s Society and his choice of charity. He selected the Arthur Rank Hospice, in Cambridge, because of the help they gave him during his illness and his wife said ‘I’ll do it with you.’”

His 74-year-old wife has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for some eight or nine years and is currently in a residential care at Glastonbury Court, in Bury.

For years he looked after her at their home as the disease gradually robbed her of memories and conversation.

He visits her three times a week and has become determined to raise money to support the treatment and care of those suffering from Alzheimer’s - the most common form of dementia.

Anyone still wanting to donate to the efforts of the pair can go to their fundraising website at

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/daringtocare

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Yesterday, 20:58 Amy Gibbons
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

RAF team to flip tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

Yesterday, 22:21 Andrew Papworth
A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Yesterday, 17:20 Amy Gibbons
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Colchester have been assured their town is “still safe” following a hot water attack and stabbing, which took place over the weekend.

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Yesterday, 16:44 Conor Matchett
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

Yesterday, 16:43 Amy Gibbons
The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

Yesterday, 17:42 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24