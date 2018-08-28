Sunshine and Showers

Car crash leaves cycling team with man down – but not out

PUBLISHED: 08:42 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 26 October 2018

Louis Blaxill is currently riding solo after his two teammates picked up injuries en route to the finish line in Seville. Picture: LOUIS BLAXILL

Louis Blaxill is currently riding solo after his two teammates picked up injuries en route to the finish line in Seville. Picture: LOUIS BLAXILL

Archant

A car crash in Italy has left a charity cycling trio from Colchester with just one rider as they tackle a 6,000-mile trek for mental health charity Mind.

George Jones in hospital following his accident in Verona, Italy. Picture: LOUIS BLAXILLGeorge Jones in hospital following his accident in Verona, Italy. Picture: LOUIS BLAXILL

The three 23 year-olds, Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Callum Craig, set off on from Colchester July 28 after coming up with the challenge while they studied together at the University of Exeter and seeing the good work the charity did with the students.

They had made it through France, Holland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Croatia before the metaphorical wheels fell off.

Mr Blaxill said: “After 5,000 kilometres and making it to Italy in October, George was involved in a car crash in Verona. He was lucky to escape with just a cracked helmet and a deep wound on his elbow, but he’s going to need some time away to make a full recovery.”

The team - called Broke Bike Mountain - shared a picture of the damage to a car involved in the collision on their Instagram account, as well as a shot of the helmet that potentially saved Mr Jones’ life, now cracked into two pieces.

The third rider, Mr Craig, had already had to pull out in late August after an existing knee injury flared up.

Mr Blaxill will be riding solo for the next month - but could potentially reunite with Mr Craig if he recovers in time for the end of the ride in Seville on November 24.

They have set a fundraising target of £6,214 - a pound for each mile they have to ride before they finish in Spain.

He added: “We decided to raise money for Mind because they offer advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health issues - something all three of us saw first-hand at university.

“We were really excited to reach the £4,000 mark, but we realise there is a long way to go if we want to reach our goal.

He added: “Even if our journey doesn’t inspire everyone to donate, we hope it can get people talking about mental health and break some of the taboo around the subject.

Simon Blaxill said: “I am very proud that Louis is ploughing on solo. This was a mammoth challenge and we will follow his last month even more closely no he is alone - it was a mighty task when they were a trio.”

For moral support he will be flying out and riding alongside his son in November for a 350-kilometer stretch from Montpelier to Barcelona through the Pyreneean mountains.

He added: “I hope I will also be able to re-join Louis and ride from Valencia to Seville on November 24, and hope Callum can join us on the finish line too.”

You can see more photos from the team on their Instagram @broke.bike.mountain.

Donations can be made at their JustGiving page.

