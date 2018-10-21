Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘She was a ray of sunshine’ - pub’s emotional tribute to young worker who died in crash tragedy

21 October, 2018 - 09:25
Charlotte Oakes was killed following a crash on the A12 at Frostenden Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Charlotte Oakes was killed following a crash on the A12 at Frostenden Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Devastated colleagues of an ever smiling, popular young pub worker tragically killed in a road crash have paid a moving tribute to her, saying life “won’t be the same without her”.

The A12, Frostenden near Gypsy Lane. Picture: Nick ButcherThe A12, Frostenden near Gypsy Lane. Picture: Nick Butcher

Since then there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes to the 22-year-old on social media, who was well-known in the village where she lived and worked in the kitchen at The Bell Inn, at nearby Middleton, since leaving school.

Amy Whitelock, who runs the venue with Julian Wallis, said what had happened had caused “total shock” at the pub and in the wider area because of how well-regarded Miss Oakes was - but that the area’s strong community spirit means neighbours and colleagues are rallying round to support each other.

She said Miss Oakes had “blossomed” in recent months, progressing to cooking the pub’s full menu.

Miss Oakes had such a “belief in herself” that she had the makings of a great chef should she have chosen that career path, Ms Whitelock said.

The A12, Frostenden near Gypsy Lane. Picture: Nick ButcherThe A12, Frostenden near Gypsy Lane. Picture: Nick Butcher

“Whatever Charlotte put her mind to do, she would’ve achieved,” she added.

“She was just happy with her life.

“We’re absolutely devastated. It is so, so sad. She was this pub. She was a ray of sunshine.”

Ms Whitelock said Miss Oakes’ death is having a “massive impact” across the three pubs she and Mr Wallis run, which also include the White Horse Inn at Westleton and The Eel’s Foot Inn at Eastbridge. Members of staff at all three pubs work closely together.

The woman driving the car Miss Oakes was travelling in, who was also injured and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, also worked at The Bell Inn.

“She came to work and socialised predominantly with the people she worked with,” Ms Whitelock said of Miss Oakes.

“She liked the simple life and she was happy with that.

“She had a love for life. I’ve never seen her do anything apart from smile. No-one has got anything negative to say about her. She really didn’t deserve this. It won’t be the same without her.

“She touched so many people’s lives. The customers all knew Charlotte and she would enjoy banter with the customers.

“The community in Middleton is in shock, total shock - but we are coming together. Middleton is like that.

“We’re just having to keep going but it is very, very difficult at the moment.”

The man driving the Isuzu in the crash suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Witnesses of the collision or those with dash cam footage should contact Suffolk Constabulary’s serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting CAD 371 of October 18.

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24