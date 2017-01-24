Cheapest petrol prices in and around Ipswich today

Morrisons Petrol Station at Sproughton, Ipswich

Morrisons in Sproughton Road is the cheapest place to fill up with petrol in the Ipswich area today – costing drivers just 116.7p per litre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That’s according to online tool Petrol Prices, which puts Goddard Road Asda at the second cheapest at 117.7p.

Filling up at the BP garage in Spring Road will cost motorists 117.9p, while the Meredith service station in Norwich Road, also owned by BP, costs the same amount.

The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in and around Ipswich today, January 24, are listed below:

1. Morrisons Ipswich, Sproughton Road, 116.7p

2. Asda Ipswich, Goddard Road, 117.7p

3. Rss BP Service Station, Spring Road, 117.9p

4. Meredith Service Station BP, Norwich Road, 117.9p

5. Tesco Ipswich Extra, Copdock Interchange, 117.9p

6. Shell Ranelagh, London Road, 118.9p

7. Bourne Bridge Service Station, 118.9p

8. Rss BP Service Station, Ellenbrook Road, 118.9p

Visit petrolprices.com to see how your nearest station compares.