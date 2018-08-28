Do you recognise this woman? Police want to trace her after a railway station assault

A member of staff was allegedly punched in the chest and verbally abused at an Essex railway station.

British Transport Police has issued an appeal to trace a woman officers want to speak to after the reported assault at Chelmsford railway station.

The attack happened on Tuesday, October 9, between 3-3.30pm when a woman was stopped by revenue staff for not having a valid ticket.

The woman then became abusive and obstructive to one of the revenue staff, she then assaulted them,” a spokesman for BTP said.

“Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in this image as they believe she may have information which could help them investigate.”

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured or has information which could help the investigation, is asked to call 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting 300 of October 9.