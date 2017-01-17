Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Child abduction scare in Hawthorn Drive prompts fresh advice at Oaks Community Primary School

14:29 17 January 2017

The Oaks Community Primary School in Ipswich.

The Oaks Community Primary School in Ipswich.

Archant

An apparent child abduction attempt in Ipswich has prompted a primary school to renew its ‘stranger danger’ advice to pupils today.

Comment

Students at The Oaks Community Primary School in Aster Road will be given fresh guidance about what action to take when confronted by strangers.

An eight-year-old boy kicked himself free and ran off after a stranger tried to pick him up in nearby Hawthorn Drive on Saturday morning.

Police are stepping up patrols as a result of the incident.

A statement given to this newspaper by joint-headteachers Jeremy Pentreath and Philip Palmer at The Oaks Community Primary School read: “We’re fully aware of Saturday’s incident and as is usual practice at the school, we will be talking to the children this afternoon about ‘Stranger Danger’ and the need to stay safe.

“The safety of the children is our greatest concern and we will give this serious matter the attention it deserves.”

Police revealed yesterday how the eight-year-old boy was walking back from the shops in Hawthorn Drive on Saturday morning when a man the boy did not know, who was using a bottle bank near Coral bookmakers, said “hello” to the boy.

The boy crossed the road and the man followed. He was walking alongside him by the time they reached the Methodist church.

The man then tried to pick the boy up at the Kingfisher Avenue and Pheasant Road junction, but he kicked himself free and ran off.

The incident took place between 10.45am and 11am.

Police have pledged to step up patrols in the area in the foreseeable future and contact local schools.

The man has not been found. He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and in his mid 30s with an English accent. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a black rucksack with an orange stripe.

To help police, call 101, quoting crime number 37/12258/17.

Part of A12 to be renamed A47 ahead of improvement works

27 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Traffic on the A12 at Farnham - part of the road north is to be renamed the A47.

One of Suffolk’s three most important roads is set to get shorter.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

15:48 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Brawl over alleged queue-jumping at Bury St Edmunds taxi rank costs two men dear

3 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A drunken taxi rank brawl has proved costly for two men who must now pay a total of £1,700 between them in court fines and costs.

Hundreds sign petition calling for urgent improvements to ‘road of death’ A1307

13 minutes ago Matt Reason
Attendees at the first A1307 Strategy Board

More than 1,000 petitioners have joined calls for urgent improvements to a key route in and out of Suffolk, labelling the A1307 the “road of death”.

Birch Farm Nursery launches appeal against ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

56 minutes ago Jason Noble
Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery

A nursery in Hintlesham is appealing its latest Ofsted report after it’ received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

16:13
Benefit cheat fined

A 31-year-old Ipswich woman has been fined after admitting she falsely claimed more than £7,000 in benefits.

Essex grandmother gives evidence in rape trial of granddaughter

15:46 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court.

The Harwich grandmother of a woman who claims she was raped by a man while she was in bed with her has told a court she hid under her bedcovers when she saw a man in her bedroom.

Most read

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Abellio sells part of Greater Anglia to Japanese firm

An artist's impression of the Bombardier Aventra train that will operate from Liverpool Street to Essex and Ipswich,

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

Corrie McKeague

Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Lincoln City will think they’re the favourites, says Ipswich Town manager

Adam Webster holds off Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Ipswich Town new boy Kieffer Moore determined to take his second chance in the Championship with both hands

New ITFC signing Kieffer Moore. Photo: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24