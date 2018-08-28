Partly Cloudy

Christchurch Park fireworks display WILL go ahead, say organisers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 November 2018

Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Organisers of Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display at Christchurch Park in Ipswich say it will definitely go ahead on Saturday night.

The gates open to the annual event, now in its 47th year, at 6pm.

Confirmation that it will go ahead come after devastated organisers of the Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds were forced to call off Saturday night’s display due to strong winds forecast.

However, Ollie Arthur, organiser of the Christchurch Park display, said the Ipswich event would definitely be happening.

“The wind direction is the best possible direction for fireworks at Christchurch Park,” he explained.

He said the forecast was well within safe operating limits.

The event is organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and thousands of spectators are expected.

There will be entertainment on the night, including a funfair, before the fireworks at 8pm. The family fun continues until 10pm.

Tickets can be bought online until 6pm on Saturday, or you can pay cash on the gate.

