Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

PUBLISHED: 17:40 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:56 23 October 2018

An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Christine Robinson was driving home from Colchester in June 2017, where she had been volunteering to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, when she swerved to avoid hitting 82-year-old Marina Medcalf, who was walking across the road after posting a letter in Sudbury.

As she swerved, her car collided with a low wall and flipped over, landing on top of Miss Medcalf and killing her instantly.

The court heard how Mrs Robinson had no alcohol or drugs in her blood, was not speeding and was also not using her phone when the incident happened.

The 67-year-old, from Bury Road, Whepstead, pleaded guilty to death by careless driving during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

She has now been sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community work.

Ian Devine, prosecuting, told the court that if there had been a hedge or a fence rather than a wall when Mrs Robinson swerved, the BMW that she was driving would not have crashed in the nature it did.

In a statement read out by Mr Devine on behalf of Miss Medcalf’s nephew, John Ince, she was described as a lovely, caring, gentle lady.

“She was a lovely energetic 82-year-old,” he said. “We would call her 82 years young.

“Her tragic death in June last year was her being in the wrong place in the wrong time, has had a huge impact on all of her friends and family.

“She was loved by all that knew her and we miss her presence every day.”

Mrs Robinson was also banned from driving for 12 months and has to pay a £170 fine to cover court costs.

Presiding magistrate Malcolm Hogarth said: “This incident has had a devastating effect on the family and friends of Miss Medcalf as well as those of Mrs Robinson.”

Mrs Robinson will also have to take a re-test before starting to drive again.

She has not driven since the incident 15 months ago, apart from a driving assessment.

Topic Tags:

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

Yesterday, 21:00 Andrew Hirst
The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Rugby squad’s tutu-lly new look to support teammate with cancer

Yesterday, 21:00 Emily Townsend
Their tutu-lly new look is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and supporting Bully's cancer battle Picture: MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY / STAND UP TO CANCER

A campaigning rugby team slipped into a tutu-lly vibrant kit in a bid to crush cancer and save lives – in honour of teammate Bully.

Opinion: Farewell DVDs: You brought us entertainment but you’re now set for the loft!

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Don't expect to find a DVD player at John Lewis after the current stock has been sold!

John Lewis is to stop selling DVD players. The “must have” technology of the first years of the 21st century is now officially redundant – here Paul Geater looks at but what might be next to bite the dust.

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chas Thacker has made a heartfelt plea for help in searching for her son.

Hospital turnaround chief tipped for ambulance job

Yesterday, 18:33 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The woman tipped to temporarily take the reins at the region’s ambulance trust when the service’s chief executive steps down has a history of turning around a failing hospital.

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

Yesterday, 17:40 Will Jefford
An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24