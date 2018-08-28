Sunshine and Showers

Some Ipswich parking charges going up – but Christmas offers for shoppers

PUBLISHED: 11:52 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 26 October 2018

Prices are being kept down at the new Crown car park in Ipswich during the Christmas season. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Prices are being kept down at the new Crown car park in Ipswich during the Christmas season. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Some car parking charges in Ipswich town centre are set to go up on Monday – but special offers are being extended to try to attract more shoppers over the Christmas period.

Ipswich council is putting up the hourly rate in many of its short-term town centre car parks by 10p from £1.20 an hour to £1.30.

However in the new Crown multi-storey car park the cost is to be frozen at £1 an hour into the new year to encourage more people to use it.

The council is also making its £2 after 2pm offer in all its car parks permanent – anyone who parks in an Ipswich council car park after 2pm pays the flat fee which can extend into the evening if they want to stay in town for a meal or a visit to the theatre or cinema.

Council Leader David Ellesmere said the borough’s parks still offered good value and the town had some of the cheapest parking around: “Our car parks are the best combination of price and quality in Ipswich and offer the most competitive rates of major towns in the region for shoppers, visitors to the town and commuters.

“It is a balancing act between offering cheap prices to customers and helping businesses on the one hand and raising income for hard-pressed council services on the other.”

He welcomed the fact that NCP had cut the prices at its Tower Ramparts park which is one of the smallest in the town – but had been the most expensive.

“That car park was almost single-handedly responsible for some people seeing Ipswich as an expensive place to visit. I am delighted to see NCP following our lead and dropping prices.”

The borough has also frozen the £5 all day cost of parking at its long-stay car parks which are mainly in the Portman Road and Princes Street area of the town – and the West End Road park which is popular with rail passengers.

The hourly rate is just £1 and now season tickets can now be paid for on a monthly basis, with a Monday to Friday season ticket working out at £3.60 a day.

The borough is hoping its relatively cheap car parking combined with the opening of the Cornhill after its reconstruction which is due to be completed later next week should encourage Christmas shoppers to use the town centre.

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

31 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

9 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

39 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

