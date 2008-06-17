Christmas Day hits 14C (57.2F) but colder weather is to come

Brave fundraisers getting ready to jump into the sea at Felixstowe this Christmas Day. Pic: Harman Hopkins. H3 Photography

There was no need for hats and scarves this Christmas as temperatures hit way above average for the festive season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was dry and mild everywhere across the region on Sunday, with the Suffolk village of Santon Downham seeing highs of 14C (57.2F).

In winter temperatures can range from -1C (30.2F) to 15C (59F), with the average sitting at around 6C (42.8F).

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said there was now a 10% chance of people in the East of England enjoying a white Christmas, which equates to one in every 10 years.

He added: “The last two winters have seen temperatures in the UK making it to similar values to what they made it to yesterday.

“For our region last Christmas was around 11C (51.8F) - not quite as warn as this year but well above average.”

Christmas Day this year brought the warmest conditions since December 9.

And despite other parts of the UK being struck by stormy weather, winds in this region were around 35-40mph: “Nothing abnormal for winter time,” Mr Bell added.

The rest of the week is due to be “dry and chilly”, Mr Bell said, with temperatures feeling “a bit more seasonal” and falling to around 6C (42.8F).