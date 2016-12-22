Christmas walkout by British Airways crew suspended

British Airways planes on the runway. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Planned Christmas Day and Boxing Day strikes by British Airways cabin crew have been suspended.

Members of trade union Unite were prepared to walk out over Christmas in a dispute over pay.

But after long-running talks at the conciliation service Acas, a revised offer has been made which will be put to a ballot of union members at a later date.

Unite had claimed workers who have joined the airline since 2010 and work in the so-called mixed fleet were on lower pay than other staff.

Despite the planned walkout, British Airways had previously announced it would still be running its full service over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

