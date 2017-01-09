Church of St John the Baptist in Saxmundham creates flexible space for events

Rev Andy Wolton , at St John The Baptist Church, Saxmundham, where the pews have been removed abd replaced with chairs. Archant

A town’s oldest recorded building has had its interior restored to resemble its original flexible space – creating a place for music, theatre and presentations.

The pews have been removed from the Church of St John the Baptist in Saxmundham, transforming the church into an venue for worship and for use by the wider community.

The floor is newly levelled, and the open space now has 130 upholstered chairs, which can be removed or rearranged.

Robin Potter, who is leading the reordering and repair project, said: “The chairs make a huge difference to the interior of the church. They provide a much more adaptable interior space, can be moved aside for drama or children’s groups and placed formally in rows for worship and concerts.

“They are also a great deal more comfortable than the Victorian pews that they replaced!

“The original church likely had an open interior space in which most of the congregation stood.

“We can imagine a community atmosphere, with lots of conversation and chatter interrupted by formal worship. We very much hope that people will embrace the adaptable church space of today and enjoy using it for a variety of musical performance, theatre and presentations.”

The building – recorded in the Domesday Survey in 1086 – is also to have essential roof and window restoration thanks to a £163,100 lottery grant.