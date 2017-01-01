Citroen C5 smashed into wall of Braintree IT firm offices

A car smashed straight into the front of a Braintree office this morning, destroying a wall in the process.

Investigations are ongoing to establish what caused the Citroen C5 to hit JC Designs’ building, in Century Drive, at 7.45am.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash, but no-one else was injured in the collision. Staff at the IT company had not come in for work yet.

Charlie Spires, a support technician at the firm who heard the collision, said he was “shocked” and it was a “nightmare” having to phone his bosses.

He told them: “I don’t know how to tell you this so I am just going to say it – a car has crashed into your building.”

Jonathan Burchell, managing director of JC Design, said: “Over the years we have seen some spectacular incidents – burst boilers flooding computer rooms, theft of all equipment and even a supposedly bomb proof data centre collapse when a farmer ploughed up the extra secure data and power cables. This knowledge has always been at the forefront of our minds when planning business continuity for our clients and for ourselves.

“What we had not expected was to be able to test our own continuity plans but following an unfortunate incident we were able to this.

“For us a continuity plan is a living document that has to be revised regularly – as an odd coincidence we had booked today for an internal six month review of the document when instead we actually had to enact the plan.

“The laminated lists of important numbers we keep at home being a first vital and low tech part of ensuring our high tech business stayed on track and no clients experienced any outage whatsoever.”

Essex Police said a structural engineer has been called to the site, and asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was called at 8.47am and treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, for a head injury. He was taken to Broomfield Hospital for further care, and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.