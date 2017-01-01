Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Citroen C5 smashed into wall of Braintree IT firm offices

16:11 30 December 2016

A car crashed into a Braintree office

A car crashed into a Braintree office

Archant

A car smashed straight into the front of a Braintree office this morning, destroying a wall in the process.

Comment
A car crashed into a Braintree officeA car crashed into a Braintree office

Investigations are ongoing to establish what caused the Citroen C5 to hit JC Designs’ building, in Century Drive, at 7.45am.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash, but no-one else was injured in the collision. Staff at the IT company had not come in for work yet.

Charlie Spires, a support technician at the firm who heard the collision, said he was “shocked” and it was a “nightmare” having to phone his bosses.

He told them: “I don’t know how to tell you this so I am just going to say it – a car has crashed into your building.”

A car crashed into a Braintree officeA car crashed into a Braintree office

Jonathan Burchell, managing director of JC Design, said: “Over the years we have seen some spectacular incidents – burst boilers flooding computer rooms, theft of all equipment and even a supposedly bomb proof data centre collapse when a farmer ploughed up the extra secure data and power cables. This knowledge has always been at the forefront of our minds when planning business continuity for our clients and for ourselves.

“What we had not expected was to be able to test our own continuity plans but following an unfortunate incident we were able to this.

“For us a continuity plan is a living document that has to be revised regularly – as an odd coincidence we had booked today for an internal six month review of the document when instead we actually had to enact the plan.

“The laminated lists of important numbers we keep at home being a first vital and low tech part of ensuring our high tech business stayed on track and no clients experienced any outage whatsoever.”

Essex Police said a structural engineer has been called to the site, and asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was called at 8.47am and treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, for a head injury. He was taken to Broomfield Hospital for further care, and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.

Keywords: NHS Essex Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran announces “new music coming Friday”

10:55 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran announced new music on Twitter

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has gave his millions of fans an early New Year treat with a short video message announcing he will releasing new songs in the coming days.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick

52 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, where a man was found dead. Credit: Gina Williams

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in north Essex

Man seriously hurt in Colchester assault

10:15 Paul Geater
Essex police are investigating an assault in Colchester.

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Colchester on New Year’s Eve.

Santa Claus gunman kills at least 35 people in Istanbul nightclub, Turkey

11:32
Turkish police officers work at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

A gunman believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding several others.

Queen misses Sandringham service again as she recovers from heavy cold

09:39 Paul Geater
The Queen missed the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Queen was due to miss Sunday service at Sandringham church again today as she continues to recover from a heavy cold at her Norfolk home.

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

07:46 Paul Geater
Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Fire crews from across Suffolk had a busy start to 2017 with 14 emergency calls during the first seven hours of the year.

Warning to Essex motorists after large rise in number of people killed on county’s roads

09:01 Andrew Hirst
A120 crash (stock image)

Motorists in Essex are being urged to take care after police reported a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of people killed on the county’s roads in 2016.

Most read

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town fans are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image)

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24