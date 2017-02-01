CLA calls for answers to farmers’ Brexit concerns at Lords Inquiry

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) deputy president Tim Breitmeyer.

Landowners’ leaders are urging peers to call on government ministers to answer some of the key questions on Brexit faced by farmers and the rural economy.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is today giving evidence to the influential Lords European Union (EU) Energy and Environment Sub-Committee today.

CLA deputy president Tim Breitmeyer said Brexit could bring new opportunities for farming including building exports and establishing a world-leading agricultural policy that drives growth and productivity, but said these opportunities will only be harnessed if businesses feel confident about the future direction of policy early on.

“They must set a clear direction of travel,” he said.

“They can set out a clear commitment to establish a fully-funded replacement for the Common Agricultural Policy and provide a commitment that, in tandem with policy being developed, farmers will be able to attract the overseas workers they need here and now.”