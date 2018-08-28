Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

PUBLISHED: 21:13 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:13 30 October 2018

The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

SAND IN YOUR EYE

An Essex beach is to play host to an emotional Remembrance Day event which will see the image of a soldier etched into the sand before being washed away by the sea as the tide comes in.

Silhouettes similar to these will be created on the beach. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYESilhouettes similar to these will be created on the beach. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

On Remembrance Sunday, November 11, a large figure of an individual from the First World War will be drawn onto Clacton’s west beach by artists and volunteers.

Clacton is one of 32 beaches taking part in the 14-18 NOW campaign that was set up by award-winning director Danny Boyle.

As the images are washed away, poems and music will be performed including a piece written by Britain’s Poet Laureate Carol Anne Duffy.

The public are urged to travel to the beach as a gesture of remembrance for the men and women who lost their lives during the First World War.

The pictures will be washed away as the tide come in. Picture; SAND IN YOUR EYEThe pictures will be washed away as the tide come in. Picture; SAND IN YOUR EYE

Danny Boyle said: “Beaches are truly public spaces, where nobody rules other than the tide. They seem the perfect place to gather and say a final goodbye and thank you to those whose lives were taken or forever changed by the First World War.

“I’m inviting people to watch as the faces of the fallen are etched in the sand, and for communities to come together to remember the sacrifices that were made.”

Stencils of the images, that are still being kept under wraps, are being produced by sand artists, Sand In Your Eye, who specialise in large scale projects on sand.

People are also encouraged to upload pictures of any family who left our shores during the war onto the Pages of the Sea website.

Others can then browse the site, searching for people from Suffolk or with the same name and find out who they were.

The beaches were selected in a rigorous process, in which researchers looked at tidal times, beach size and type of land.

Sadly, none of Suffolk’s beautiful beaches were selected however, Clacton and Great Yarmouth will both be holding one of the events.

The Essex event is being organised by The Grand Theatre of Lemmings which overlooks the beach which will also be covered by silhouettes of people who fell during the war.

Mandy Rose, artistic director of The Grand Theatre of Lemmings, said: “What a fantastic opportunity for the people of Clacton to come together to commemorate this 100 year anniversary.”

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

