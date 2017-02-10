Clacton care home rated ‘inadequate’ and put in ‘special measures’ following CQC inspection

Dunedin Residential Home in Clacton has been put in 'special measures'. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

A care home in Clacton has been put in special measures after being rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Dunedin Residential Home, in Connaught Gardens East, was visited by inspectors on October 25 last year in response to ‘safeguarding concerns’ and an inspection by the local council.

The CQC report identifies failures in the management of the home, describing ‘a significant lack of leadership and management across the service’ with ‘little effective governance systems in place to monitor the quality and safety of the service provided’.

The report says staff used ‘old stained and misshapen bedding’ that ‘they would not use for themselves’ and that people with cognitive impairment and difficulty communicating were left for long periods without any interaction.

Inspectors found the environment and equipment in the home, which is registered to look after 23 people, was not safely maintained and that there was a lack of good infection control practices.

The report goes on to say dates on training certificates did not match the home’s records and that there was a ‘culture of not learning from incidents’.

It also stated that at the time of the inspection, the home’s registered manager had been removed from their role.

“In the place of the registered manager was a senior carer acting up into the role without being given any guidance on how to run the service and what their role and responsibilities were,” the report reads.

“This lack of oversight has resulted in significant failings of the service which had previously been rated as ‘good’ in January 2014.”

Kay Wigfall, manager of the home, said: “We are aware of the report and its contents. I am the new manager and I am in full collaboration with the proprietors. We are currently working together to rectify the issues raised. With over 32 years of service within the care industry, I bring a wealth of experience and professionalism to resolve the issues raised.

“We are currently demonstrating positive and proactive steps to improve the standards within the home.”

The home will be kept under review by the CQC and inspected again in six months time.