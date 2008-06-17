Clacton Christmas Day Dip enjoyed by 80-year-old who has only missed the event twice since 1953

Organiser Fred Eastman, 80, has only missed two Clacton Christmas Day Dips since it began in 1953. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Organiser Fred Eastman was one of only around 10 people who took part in the inaugural event.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

On Christmas Day morning, he was joined by hundreds of other festive swimmers on Clacton’s West Beach, including two sons and three grandchildren.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

“I’m surprised by how much momentum the event has gathered,” he said.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

“I think about nine people first swam back in 1953 when I was a young boy. I used to know everyone down there. Now it is quite an event. There are hundreds taking part now.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes. Clacton Christmas Day Dip 2016. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

“I think it gives people an outlet on Christmas Day morning. Rather than sitting about with nothing to do, it gives you a reason to go out. It gives you a bright start to the day.”

Fred, who has been a member of the Clacton Swimming Club for 70 years, said he managed to swim about “three yards” after taking the dip in the North Sea.

He added: “The weather was fine and not too bad, which is typical for Christmas Day it seems, and there was a high tide with plenty of water.

“I got there at 9.30am for the 10am start and there was already a big crowd there. It all went very well overall.”