Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Clacton couple Dennis and Margaret Wood win landmark case after holiday ruined by illness in Dominican Republic

21:30 16 January 2017

Stock image of the Dominican Republic.

Stock image of the Dominican Republic.

LIVING20/8: travel lates

A Clacton couple who fell ill during a special break to celebrate their Ruby Wedding anniversary are to receive compensation after a ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Comment

Dennis and Margaret Wood were celebrating 40 years together on an all-inclusive stay at the Bahia Principe in Cayacoa, in the Dominican Republic in March 2011.

But their two-week holiday was ruined when they both developed acute gastroenteritis after consuming contaminated food or drink at the hotel.

A judge awarded Mr Wood damages which included £16,500 for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life and his wife £7,500. However, TUI Travel plc trading as First Choice appealed against the finding of liability.

In London today, Sir Brian Leveson, Lord Justice McFarlane and Lord Justice Burnett upheld the decision given in Birmingham County Court which was based on the Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982.

They said that underlying the appeal was a concern that package tour operators should not become the guarantor of the quality of food and drink the world over when it was provided as part of the holiday which they had contracted to provide.

First Choice’s counsel spoke of it being potentially liable for every upset stomach which occurred during one of its holidays.

But that was not what the judge’s finding, or the conclusion that he applied the correct legal approach, dictated.

Rejecting the “floodgates” argument, they said that the judge was satisfied on the evidence that Mr and Mrs Wood became ill as a result of food or drink which was not of satisfactory quality.

Simon O’Loughlin, of law firm Irwin Mitchell, said: “Dennis is understandably devastated by what happened to him and he has good reason to be. But we are happy that he can now put this ordeal behind him.

“Dennis and his wife went on holiday expecting an amazing relaxing break but it was ruined by the horrible illness he suffered .

“And then, to add insult to injury, the tour operator has fought them through two court hearings to avoid liability by seeking to rely on a technical interpretation of the law.

“The Court of Appeal judges have unanimously agreed in his favour and we see this as a victory for common sense.

“The couple only ate food and drank in the hotel and Dennis suffered very severe gastroenteritis as a result.

“Their holiday was ruined and they deserve a fair settlement to enable them to put it behind them and move on.”

Keywords: London

Five possible routes for dualled A120 between Colchester and Braintree unveiled today

31 minutes ago Will Lodge
A120 at Marks Farm junction in Braintree. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Five potential routes for a new dualled A120 between Braintree and Marks Tey are being revealed today.

HGV blocks lane on A14 near Seven Hills

4 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Traffic on the A14. Stock image

Motorists could be set for delays on the A14 this morning after a heavy goods vehicle broke down blocking one of the lanes near Seven Hills.

JustGiving fundraising page launched after horses rescued by RSPCA from Paper Mill Lane, Bramford

31 minutes ago Jason Noble
Paper Mill Lane in the Bramford area.

Campaigners for the welfare of horses in Paper Mill Lane in Bramford have launched an online fundraising page to help with the rehabilitation and re-homing of horses seized last week.

Clacton couple Dennis and Margaret Wood win landmark case after holiday ruined by illness in Dominican Republic

Yesterday, 21:30 Matt Stott
Stock image of the Dominican Republic.

A Clacton couple who fell ill during a special break to celebrate their Ruby Wedding anniversary are to receive compensation after a ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Updated: Police stepping up patrols in Hawthorn Drive after attempted abduction of eight-year-old boy

Yesterday, 19:54 Matt Stott
Stock image of the Hawthorn Drive shopping area in Ipswich.

Police are stepping up patrols in the Chantry area of Ipswich after a man apparently tried to abduct an eight-year-old boy.

Updated: Week of delays in Norwich Road due to emergency work for collapsed sewer

Yesterday, 18:20 Matt Stott
Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

Rush hour commuters face a week of delays in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich after a sewer collapsed.

Gallery: Do you remember seeing Tom Jones sing at The Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1992?

Yesterday, 18:10
Fans of Tom Jones show off their memorabilia as he performs at The Regent Theatre in Ipswich in November 1992

In the last few weeks he has made his return to The Voice UK but back in 1992 Welsh superstar Tom Jones was gracing the stage in Ipswich.

Most read

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Clacton couple Dennis and Margaret Wood win landmark case after holiday ruined by illness in Dominican Republic

Stock image of the Dominican Republic.

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Updated: Police stepping up patrols in Hawthorn Drive after attempted abduction of eight-year-old boy

Stock image of the Hawthorn Drive shopping area in Ipswich.

‘Drastic accident’ could not have been foretold – community stunned after man dies in Thorpeness cliff collapse

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness, where a cliff collapsed at high tide, resulting in the death of a man

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ideas sought for improving Sudbury’s Saturday market as traders face a 5% increase in fees

Sudbury's Saturday market is not as well attended as the town's Thursday market

Council tax bills in Suffolk going up further to help fund social care

Members of Suffolk County Council will meet in Endeavour House next month to approve the budget.

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says rumours of Christophe Berra joining Hearts are ‘ridiculous’

Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra remonstrates with the referee at Birmingham.

Krispy Kreme donuts team up with ITFC in Ipswich town centre for Blue Monday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24