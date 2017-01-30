Clacton foster carer becomes vice-president of national Fostering Network

Darren Harman-Page and wife Karen Archant

A Clacton man whose family has fostered children for more than 20 years, along with three birth and four adopted children, has become vice-president of the national Fostering Network.

The network – and Essex County Council – are hoping more foster parents will come forward this year, especially as unaccompanied children asylum-seekers are expected to arrive in the county.

Already chairman of the Essex Foster Carers’ Association, Darren Harman-Page became vice-president of the largest national fostering charity on January 20.

He started fostering in 1994 while still working as a baker and confectioner with his then friend and now wife Karen. Karen, a nurse, had fostered James, a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

Darren says it was James who brought the couple together – in 1989.

James only lived until he was 10 but Darren says: “He packed a lot in. Through him, we became a family. He would be 30 now.”

Darren, 48, and Karen have looked after children from babies to adults. One boy taken in at 18-months-old is still part of the family aged 24, another taken in at six is still in the clan aged 27.

Darren says: “It’s not about the numbers. It’s all part of caring for children.”

He says: “There are misconceptions. You don’t have to be married and you don’t have to he a home-owner. You can make fostering a full-time role or you can combine that with work.

“You do need to have the capacity to give, and to children offer them a loving, stable home because a lot of them have come from a place where they didn’t have that. I have met so many different foster carers with so many different personalities but they are all able to work with others.

“You need to have good communication skills and you need to be up for a challenge. I can’t lie to you about the impact that fostering has on your life. It is tiring, physically and emotionally.”

Essex County Council is looking for more foster carers, particularly for older children, sibling groups and children with disabilities.

Prospective carers must have a spare bedroom and be financially stable.

