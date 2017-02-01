Clacton knife amnesty bin collects terrifying haul of more than 1,000 knives in just two months

Volunteer Jo Spraggon with the haul of knives in Clacton Archant

A knife amnesty box in Clacton has collected more than 1,000 blades in just two months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 1,000 knives were handed in to the Clacton-on-Sea knife bin in just two months More than 1,000 knives were handed in to the Clacton-on-Sea knife bin in just two months

The bin was set up by charity Only Cowards Carry Weapons Awareness at its shop in Jackson Road.

Chief executive of the charity Caroline Shearer, whose son Jay Whiston was stabbed to death in 2012, said they have seen around 8,000 knives handed over in the two and a half years the box has been there.

She said: “90% of murders in the country involve a kitchen knife and there is a stabbing once every 16 minutes.

“It doesn’t matter what sort of knives they are, my son was stabbed with a vegetable knife.

“It doesn’t matter about the size, they are all deadly and shouldn’t be carried around.”

Caroline says she is currently seeking funding to recycle the knives and transform them into a work of art.

She hopes to commission sculptor Alfie Bradley, famous for his Knife Angel sculpture, to create the piece as a symbol of hope for Essex.

“We recycle glass, paper and clothes, why not knives?” she said

“We want to turn them into a feather of hope for Essex.”