Clacton MP Douglas Carswell says people not getting the health care they should expect

Douglas Carswell. Photo: Archant Archant

People are going without the medical care they have paid for and should expect in the 21st Century, Clacton MP Douglas Carswell has warned.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UKIP MP Douglas Carswell gives a speech after being relected in Tendring. UKIP MP Douglas Carswell gives a speech after being relected in Tendring.

The UK Independence Party MP said his “next big priority” after Brexit was to address the GP shortage which he said was “worse now than it ever was before”.

Mr Carswell said he had seen GPs leave his constituency because they were not being rewarded to work in high demand areas, opting to work elsewhere with a younger population.

He also called for more emphasis to be placed on pharmacists, who he said could help to plug gaps in primary care.

“I know a lot of GPs in Clacton who I have met who started enthusiastically but have gone in a couple of years.

“It is because they are dealing with large numbers of people who need primary care. The way they are paid doesn’t reflect that.”

He also raised the prospect of setting up a GP surgery at Liverpool Street station.

“Many of my constituents go to Liverpool Street twice a day. Why isn’t there a GP clinic there?

“It’s because the whole system is designed to provide what the provider wants to provide rather than what the customer wants,” he said.

While he said more money was needed for the National Health Service, he said it should not simply be “poured in” without reform.

He raised the prospect of people being given control over “their part” of the tax money in the system.

“Already today I know people who are not getting primary care,” he added.

“They are going without medical care.

“In a 21st Century, First World country people are going without the medical care they have a right to expect.

“It is not me just saying this; it is on the basis of empirical evidence. If you talk to statisticians about cancer survival rates, one of the reasons why cancer survival rates are so bad is because the system of early diagnosis and getting from primary care to specialist treatment takes far too long and that is also indicative of the problem.

“Look at the pressures put on Accident and Emergency departments. That also reflects that people are not getting primary care,” he added.