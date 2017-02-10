Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Clacton pervert jailed for a year after being caught out by paedophile hunter

14:37 10 February 2017

John Briddick, from Clacton, was jailed for a year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

John Briddick, from Clacton, was jailed for a year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A pervert has been jailed after he was caught by a paedophile hunter at Clacton railway station attempting to meet a girl he believed to be 13-years-old.

Comment
Chelmsford Crown CourtChelmsford Crown Court

John Briddick, 58, of Church Road, Clacton, was arrested after he arranged to meet the fake teenager he had groomed over the internet.

A paedophile hunting group named Internet Interceptors, who had been posing as the girl, met him at the station and called police.

Briddick pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison for attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard yesterday how Briddick began chatting with the fake teen on an internet chat site in January last year.

The pair swapped messages and Briddick told the woman posing as the 13-year-old his real age and that he was divorced.

In one exchange, Briddick, who sent around 20 messages a day, said: “I’m old enough to be your daddy lol.”

The online messages soon became more explicit and the 58-year-old admitted he wanted to have sex with her.

The court heard how Internet Interceptors also made contact with Briddick via another fake profile on the same chat site.

But it was after the original fake profile got back in touch with him that a meeting was arranged.

Following his arrest at Clacton station, Briddick admitted to officers: “I know it’s all on my phone.”

In a pre-sentence report, Briddick was asked what he would have done had the 13-year-old shown up.

He replied: “I would have taken her back to my flat and probably had sex with her.”

Peter Barlex, defending, said: “He is rightly ashamed of his actions. He has said he deserves everything he gets, even if that is a prison sentence.”

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said: “He planned to meet with her and he planned to engage in sexual activity.”

Judge Patricia Lynch said: “I am going to send you to prison. You did not know that it was not a 13-year-old child. In my view you thought you were going to involve yourself sexually with a child.

“Those who do that in this country, do so at their peril.”

Keywords: Chelmsford Crown Court

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

17 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

Breaking News: Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

15:25 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

16 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Breathalyser

A drink-driver who was found to be four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit after crashing her car into a ditch has been banned from the road.

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

14:16 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds gun-toting armed robber Matthew Eke jailed for five years and four months

14:13 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Crown Court.

An armed robber in debt to London drug dealers has been jailed after carrying out two raids at gunpoint in Bury St Edmunds.

Clacton care home rated ‘inadequate’ and put in ‘special measures’ following CQC inspection

15:42 Adam Howlett
Dunedin Residential Home in Clacton has been put in 'special measures'. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

A care home in Clacton has been put in special measures after being rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Memories of a ‘quiet and unassuming’ man who led ‘Golden Age’ at Cretingham’s New Bell Inn

15:39 Andrew Hirst
John and Audrey Appleby at the opening of the New Bell Inn at Cretingham in 1967

To his friends and family, John Appleby will always be remembered as a “quiet and unassuming” man, who was gentle, kind and loving.

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Video: New rail depot unveiled by Greater Anglia at Brantham on Suffolk/Essex border

James Cartlidge at the former ICI site at Brantham.

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24