Clacton pervert jailed for a year after being caught out by paedophile hunter

John Briddick, from Clacton, was jailed for a year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A pervert has been jailed after he was caught by a paedophile hunter at Clacton railway station attempting to meet a girl he believed to be 13-years-old.

John Briddick, 58, of Church Road, Clacton, was arrested after he arranged to meet the fake teenager he had groomed over the internet.

A paedophile hunting group named Internet Interceptors, who had been posing as the girl, met him at the station and called police.

Briddick pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison for attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard yesterday how Briddick began chatting with the fake teen on an internet chat site in January last year.

The pair swapped messages and Briddick told the woman posing as the 13-year-old his real age and that he was divorced.

In one exchange, Briddick, who sent around 20 messages a day, said: “I’m old enough to be your daddy lol.”

The online messages soon became more explicit and the 58-year-old admitted he wanted to have sex with her.

The court heard how Internet Interceptors also made contact with Briddick via another fake profile on the same chat site.

But it was after the original fake profile got back in touch with him that a meeting was arranged.

Following his arrest at Clacton station, Briddick admitted to officers: “I know it’s all on my phone.”

In a pre-sentence report, Briddick was asked what he would have done had the 13-year-old shown up.

He replied: “I would have taken her back to my flat and probably had sex with her.”

Peter Barlex, defending, said: “He is rightly ashamed of his actions. He has said he deserves everything he gets, even if that is a prison sentence.”

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said: “He planned to meet with her and he planned to engage in sexual activity.”

Judge Patricia Lynch said: “I am going to send you to prison. You did not know that it was not a 13-year-old child. In my view you thought you were going to involve yourself sexually with a child.

“Those who do that in this country, do so at their peril.”