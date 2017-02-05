Clacton Pier to be evacuated in emergency exercise

Aerial shot of Clacton Pier in 2016. Photo: Contributed Archant

Don’t be alarmed - this is the message to people in Clacton who may spot firefighters, lifeboat crews and council emergency planners at the pier on Monday night.

A major incident is being staged at the attraction from 7.20pm on February 6 to test and hone the emergency services’ response.

Authorities and the pier management are warning people not to be alarmed if they come across the exercise.

Up to four fire appliances will attend so crews can test their ability to deal with a mock incident at the end of the pier.

Water will be drawn from a hydrant at the top of Pier Gap and pumped to the Jolly Roger to hose down a simulated fire, while sea water will also be drawn up and pumping equipment fully tested.

Clacton Lifeboat will also be attending as part of the exercise, along with Tendring District Council’s emergency planning officer Catherine Boyer-Besant.

Billy Ball, managing director of Clacton Pier, said: “It is very important for us to check our response procedures before the opening of the rides for the school half term on Friday.

“We welcome this chance to test our emergency plans in preparation for the 2017 season.

“It is vital that our evacuation procedures are as efficient as possible, particularly when you consider that up to several thousand people can be on the pier at any one time during peak summer periods.”

Jim Bower, for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Clacton Pier is a unique structure with an area of six acres and presents different requirements when dealing with an emergency situation.

“It is extremely beneficial to get this opportunity for our crews to be tested in this way and before we could be called down to the pier for a real incident.”