Class sizes could be increased if funding for Suffolk schools is reduced claim headteachers

07:50 13 February 2017

Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off hosting a workshop at Whitton Community Primary School, which could see funding cut

Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off hosting a workshop at Whitton Community Primary School, which could see funding cut

Almost 150 headteachers in Suffolk have issued a stark warning that the biggest school funding shake-up in a decade could lead to unprecedented budget cuts and create serious concerns over staff numbers, class sizes and clubs.

Comment
Youngsters at Hillside Primary School, which could lose £74,000 fundingYoungsters at Hillside Primary School, which could lose £74,000 funding

In a letter to the government and given to this newspaper, the primary and secondary school leaders claim the county will remain unfairly underfunded if the proposed national funding formula unveiled by the Department for Education last month is approved.

They argue Suffolk would remain in the bottom 50 funded local authorities, with funding per pupil still hundreds of pounds below the national average and inferior to Norfolk and Essex.

Ministers insist the formula is fair but stress it is not designed to channel more money to historically low-funded areas.

In the new system, Suffolk would get an overall 2.7% rise, increasing the school block funding by £10million to £393,135,415 in 2018/19. Norfolk (1%) and Essex (2.6%) would also benefit. Forty-eight authorities out of 150 face cuts.

Henley Primary School, First ClassHenley Primary School, First Class

However, broken down, 56 schools in Suffolk would face major budget reductions. The majority are challenged primary schools in deprived areas of Ipswich and rural schools countywide. Twenty-three would see a 2.5%-2.9% reduction.

In Ipswich, Hillside Primary School would lose £74,000, the equivalent of three teachers. A higher deprivation factor in the formula supposedly boosts urban schools. Henley and Waldringfield primaries would see £10,000 and £9,000 cuts respectively.

A total of 244 schools would receive an increase. But it is feared even the majority of these would lose out in real-terms due to “stealth taxes” and inflation. The National Audit Office said schools face an 8% real-terms reduction in funding per pupil by 2019/20.

The government announced in 2013 that a single formula would calculate the amount individual schools should be allocated per pupil, replacing an old, patchwork system with anomalies and ending a “postcode lottery” which many claim favours London and large cities over shire counties.

Ellis (Left) and Lily prepare the Harvest Feast at Whitehouse Community Primary School.Ellis (Left) and Lily prepare the Harvest Feast at Whitehouse Community Primary School.

Currently, the government gives school funding to local authorities. Councils distribute money to schools, each using its own local formula.

On average, per-pupil funding in Suffolk would rise by £118 to £4,489. This is £307 below the national average. Tower Hamlets, despite a £190 cut, would receive £6,792, the highest.

The letter, endorsed by all 100 members of the Suffolk Primary Headteachers Association and 40 members of the Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads, states: “Historically, Suffolk children have not been funded as well as children in other areas of the country. Sadly, this long-awaited review, the national formula funding, has not delivered fairness for Suffolk pupils.

“Suffolk moves from being the 38th worst funded local authority to 44th out of 152. The 50 highest funded local authorities are still the highest 50 and the lowest 50 authorities are still the lowest.

Yum Yums Cookery School, a nonprofit community organisation which runs cookery classes at primary schools in north-west Ipswich/ Picture: Sarah Lucy BrownYum Yums Cookery School, a nonprofit community organisation which runs cookery classes at primary schools in north-west Ipswich/ Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“Schools have already suffered a number of increased ‘stealth taxes’ in the last few years. There have been substantial increases in national insurance and pension costs, increased minimum wage as well as having to absorb pay increases, with no extra funding.

“On top of this, schools are being hit by an apprenticeship levy which they weren’t expecting to pay. The levy in a maintained school of 1,000 pupils could be as much as £23,000. The impact of increased costs in schools is significant. That means larger class sizes, less additional support and fewer resources for pupils. When schools look to reduce spending further they will have to reduce the curriculum offer; specialist teachers may have to go and some minority subjects may well disappear. Extracurricular clubs and specialist coaching may be cut, as will the number of visits and trips. Breakfast clubs and after school activities could also be cut. Schools might need to ask parents for increased voluntary contributions and it will be those schools in the poorest communities who will lose out.”

Gordon Jones, pictured, education cabinet member at Suffolk County Council, said: “Suffolk’s schools will be lower funded than five years ago and the proposed reform has not addressed the significant inequality of funding.”

NUT executive member for Suffolk, Graham White, said: “Suffolk schools are being forced to make decisions that no head should have to make. There are no winners, only losers.”

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer said: “I am glad the headteachers are commenting on the effect of the new formula where it doesn’t provide the uplifts in funding that is promised to the county as a whole.

“I will ensure that their representations are put directly to the secretary of state. It is going to take a number of years to get to a place where we have true parity across the country and this has to be a team effort which means heads need to look for back-office efficiencies where they can.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We are protecting per pupil funding so where pupil numbers rise, the amount of money schools receive will increase. We have protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, but the system for distributing that funding across the country is unfair, opaque and outdated. We are consulting on how we propose to weight funding. It is important that we get the formulae and system right.”

See here to respond to the government’s consultation.

