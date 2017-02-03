Classroom cuts causing teacher redundancies in Essex, union claims

Government cuts to school budgets are causing teacher redundancies across Essex.

Demands that schools take in more pupils and absorb higher costs while funding is slashed have hit Essex schools hard.

In Colchester, teachers at Hamilton School in Constantine Road face losing their jobs.

The school has to save at least £375,000 by 2020.

Hamilton School headteacher, Nick Hutchings said: “Our budget has not increased over the last five years, while our costs have increased significantly as a result of factors such as increased pension and national insurance contributions, the apprenticeships levy and inflation.

“We are currently consulting staff and unions about a potential restructuring but no final decisions have been made.”

He added: I would like to reassure parents that we remain committed to ensuring our pupils receive the best possible education.”

The attack on state education has been condemned by the National Union of Teachers which has a website showing the cuts by postcode across the country.

The NUT says 98% of schools will have their per-pupil funding cut.

Jerry Glazier, NUT general secretary in Essex, said: “Virtually all schools in Essex and Colchester are being affected by this. We are trying to persuade the Government to be honest about its funding policy.

“Schools, like other public services have increased demands and reduced funds and this has to have an impact on the service.

“We have launched a campaign against school cuts and are trying to draw public attention to what is happening. As the pressures escalate, many heads are fearful. The effects can only be fewer teachers, fewer support staff and larger classes.”

Mr Glazier said the former regulations on keeping infant classes to 30 were now being waived and in secondary schools teachers were being asked to teach subjects they had not been trained in.

“It’s wrong, they can teach the odd lesson but if you ask an English teacher to teach maths or science, they will not be able to go into the required depth.