Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

This week users have been sharing photos showing off the highlights of Ipswich town centre and here we bring you a round up of our favourites.

This photo shows Silent Street as you turn into the road from St Nicholas Street/St Peter’s Street. The first four buildings on this side of the road, which include the former Claude Cox’s bookshop, are all listed.

This shot shows the rear of the former EADT and Ipswich Star offices, the photo was taken at night when the street is deserted and it continues to be quiet throughout the day but will soon become a hub of activity as building work starts on the new McCarthy and Stone retirement homes.

A lunchtime diner, taking time out from the hustle of the town centre, shared a photo of his warming bowl of tomato soup, the vivid orange contrasting against the backdrop of the vast white cruiser moored at the Waterfront marina.

Another #sightseeingrun before work, this time in #ipswich. A photo posted by Marcus Adolfsson (@mar_ado) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:26pm PST Ipswich looks like a film set in this Instagram, White Stuff and the neighbouring shops are coated in a shiny layer of moisture following an afternoon shower and it is just waiting for a scene to unfold. The same user posted this scene, with St Lawrence Church in the background. It is full of intrigue. This daylight scenes shows the winter sun shining through from behind the jewellers shop. Winter is lingering in this monochrome photo of Christchurch Park, Ipswich. The black and white tones add to the winter chill and the bare branches of the thin trees are a far cry from the lush green scenes around the lake that we can expect to see again in a few short months. #ipswich #uk #emptystreets #picoftheday A photo posted by Mario (@0iramrepus) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:14pm PST Here is another shot of the Waterfront. There is no need to apply one of Instagram’s low light filters when the sun casts a soft glow like this on the wharf buildings. The sun coming down can be a beautiful sight in winter, as this Instagram users proves. Have you got a sunset shot? W e would love to see your photos - just add #Ipswich to your posts.