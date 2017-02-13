Overcast

Clean Bandit to join Elbow, Olly Murs and Rick Astley for Forest Live at Thetford

10:12 13 February 2017

Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson, Grace Chatto and Luke Patterson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIRE

Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson, Grace Chatto and Luke Patterson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIRE

Chart-topping band Clean Bandit will perform at Thetford Forest on Sunday, July 2 - the closing night of this summer’s Forest Live series of open air concerts.

The Cambridge group has been behind recent hits such as Rather Be, Tears and Rockabye and they are the final band to be announced for this year’s Forest Live collection of gigs, organised by the Forestry Commission.

Other singers lined up to perform at the series of shows this year include Olly Murs, Craig David and Rick Astley along with Elbow.

Cash from ticket sales at Forest Live gigs is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands.

Tickets for Clean Bandit are £33 plus a £3.80 booking fee. They go on sale from the Forest Live website from 9am on Friday, February 17.

Clean Bandit peform during Global's Make Some Noise Night, held at Supernova, at Victoria Embankment Gardens, London. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA WIREClean Bandit peform during Global's Make Some Noise Night, held at Supernova, at Victoria Embankment Gardens, London. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA WIRE

The band first formed in 2008 and shot to fame with Rather Be, which featured fellow star Jess Glyne. Their single Rockabye was number one for nine consecutive weeks, the longest reign by a UK artist since 1994.

Video: Clean Bandit to join Elbow, Olly Murs and Rick Astley for Forest Live at Thetford

