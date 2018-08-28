Don’t forget - the clocks go back on Sunday

You will be gifted an hour more sleep on Sunday. Picture: ANYABERKUT anyaberkut

Winter is on the way - temperatures have dropped, the leaves are turning brown and this weekend British summer time comes to an end.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 2am on Sunday, October 28 the nation will rewind and reset to GMT.

And that means an extra hour in bed - for most of us.

In the UK, the clocks go back an hour on the last Sunday in October, and forward an hour on the last Sunday in March.

Why do we change the clocks?

The tradition started in America in 1784 when inventor Benjamin Franklin decided to get up earlier, making the most of the daylight hours and saving on the cost of candles.

It took more than 100 years for the concept to be adopted this side of the Atlantic.

William Willet, the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, devoted his final years to campaigning for the practice to be adopted.

His campaign focused on the benefits of using the natural daylight to our advantage, saving energy and helping the war effort - and after years of being discussed by the government it was finally introduced in the UK afterthe Summer Time Act was passed in 1916.

Sadly Willet died before the act was passed.

What do you need to do?

While most of your devices including your phone, laptop and television will update themselves other clocks won’t.

So don’t forget to manually adjust your car, oven and microwave to avoid missed appointments next week.