Coastal town of Southwold finishes second in list of top seaside towns in Britain to visit

Southwold Promenade. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

With its stunning scenery, unique charm and traditional character the seaside town of Southwold is no stranger to receiving national acclaim and praise.

And this national recognition has continued as leading travel publisher Rough Guides has named Southwold as Britain’s second best seaside town to visit.

The list, which is topped by Tynemouth, Tyne & Wear, showcases the top 30 seaside towns in Britain where members of the public can enjoy traditional British beach fun.

Edward Aves, managing editor at Rough Guides said: “We love Southwold. With its sandy beach, gloriously retro Electric Picture Palace and Tim Hunkin’s genius Under the Pier Show plus of course the incomparable Adnams brewery - it’s one of Suffolk’s unmissable destinations.”

Southwold town mayor, Melanie Tucker, said: “Southwold deserves its second place in the top 30 seaside resorts because it retains an originality that other towns have lost. “Families come to Southwold because of the outstanding natural environment provided by The Common, the marshes, harbour and beach, and because it’s quite different from anywhere else.”

Cllr Tucker added: “Our High Street has a good number of independent shops and restaurants, many of which have a nationwide following.

“Visitors delight in being able to get things here and have an experience that they can’t get anywhere else.

“That’s down to our location, our independent traders and the townspeople’s spirit of ‘doing different’.”

To view the full list visit: www.roughguides.com/special-features/britains-30-best-seaside-towns or to purchase a copy of The Rough Guide to Norfolk and Suffolk book/ebook, featuring Southwold, visit: www.roughguides.com .