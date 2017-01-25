Overcast

Coercive Control conference and performance coming to Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

21:55 25 January 2017

The Theatre Royal in Bury.

International speakers are coming to Bury St Edmunds on March 6 to discuss the effect of coercive control on people in abusive relationships.

The Theatre Royal is hosting the third conference, which is to be combined with a performance of the Certain Curtain Theatre Company’s play Lady in Red.

The show looks at a woman’s attempts to leave an abusive relationship.

It will be the group’s first time performing in Suffolk.

The Coercive Control Conference was founded by Min Grob.

“Coercive control is all around us, hidden in plain sight. We need to know where to look,” she said.

She launched the conference in 2015 and hopes to spread awareness of warning signs.

The collaboration between Conference on Coercive Control and Certain Curtain Theatre combines prominent speakers from the US and UK, including Professor Evan Stark and Dr Lisa Aronson-Fontes with award-winning theatre.

Registration is at 9.30am and there is a welcome at 10am.

Full-price tickets are £60, including lunch and refreshments. There are also concession tickets at £40.

To book full price tickets, visit www.theatreroyal.org/shows/coercive-control-conference-2017 or call the box office on 01284 769505.

For concessionary tickets, contact Min Grob at contact@coercivecontrol.co.uk

