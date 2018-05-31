Man arrested and charged in connection to stabbing in St John’s Walk in Colchester

Essex Police have arrested and charged a man in connnection to a stabbing in St John's Walk in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in St John’s Walk in Colchester.

Brett French, of Sussex Road, Colchester, was arrested yesterday, Monday, August 20, and will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today charged with assisting an offender.

Essex Police were called at around 2.20am on Sunday, August 19, to reports that a man had been stabbed in the back while walking in St John’s Walk.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police were then called by the ambulance service at 3am the same morning to reports another man had an unknown liquid thrown at his head and chest in Sussex Road.

Essex police later confirmed it was a hot water attack.

Police are treating the incidents as linked targeted attacks.

A 25-year-old man from Lowestoft arrested on suspicion og possessing a knife and grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation. A 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has also been released under investigation.

They are both due to return to police on September 16.

A 48-year-old man is also in police custody in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting incident 181 or 215 of August 19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.