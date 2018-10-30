Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It’s making my life hell’ – Row over ‘nightmare’ roadworks escalates

30 October, 2018 - 17:32
Gridlock on Ipswich Road Picture: COLCHESTER VIEWS

Gridlock on Ipswich Road Picture: COLCHESTER VIEWS

COLCHESTER VIEWS

Angry drivers are backing a campaign to speed up “nightmare” roadworks they claim are grinding a town centre to a halt.

Essex County Council's transport chief Kevin Bentley Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTDEssex County Council's transport chief Kevin Bentley Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Colchester is suffering, claim motorists behind a petition calling on Essex County Council (ECC) to shorten time taken to replace double roundabouts in Ipswich Road and Harwich Road.

Business owners warn they are losing money while parents claim they are struggling to pick up and drop off children.

More than 1,500 people have pledged their support for a bid to speed up the £10million project – expected to take two years and finish in 2020 – in a matter of days.

“Disney was built in just under two years, this is two roundabouts,” said petition author, the man behind hyperlocal Twitter account Colchester Views.

The double roundabout at the end of Ipswich Road before work started Picture: SU ANDERSONThe double roundabout at the end of Ipswich Road before work started Picture: SU ANDERSON

“Colchester is suffering, and the 15+ month schedule is not acceptable.”

He fears what will happen at Christmas, and wanted to show the strength of feeling by collating a list of people unhappy with the scheme.

One driver signing the petition said it is causing “so much stress”, while another revealed “it’s a nightmare, and making my life hell”.

Meanwhile, one businesswoman signing the petition said she works on nearby Cowdray Avenue.

“It’s caused a massive loss of business, and affects my income,” she said.

And one concerned parent added: “The volume of traffic caused by the backlog from these roadworks has resulted in my son nearly being late to school.”

Concerns are also being raised about the town centre, with several motorists revealing they would rather go to Ipswich than sit in standstill traffic.

“People are already boycotting Colchester,” said one driver.

While another admitted: “I’ve stopped coming to Colchester now and do my shopping in Ipswich.”

Extensive traffic surveys were carried out ahead of the project, and highways chiefs say it will improve efficiency at both junctions.

However, they said contractors will be on site until at least winter 2019.

Kevin Bentley, ECC’s cabinet member for transport, apologised for disruption but said the council has a responsibility to deliver the work within budget.

“I sympathise greatly with everyone affected by the delays in this area of Colchester, particularly at peak times,” he said.

“I am very sorry this work is causing people difficulties.

“We know many people have found alternative routes and some have taken to buses, bikes and walking for short journeys at those times.

“The queues are very unfortunate, but are an unavoidable consequence of needing to make these vital improvements to traffic capacity and safety along these key routes through and around Colchester for years to come.

He added: “We have to keep the A133 and the vital junctions at Ipswich Road and Harwich Road open to avoid bringing the town to a halt, which means we can only close one lane at a time on St Andrews Avenue which makes the work take longer.

“This is a multi-million project and we have a responsibility to deliver this work within budget.”

He also urged members of the public to bear with the authority during the work.

“The improvement scheme is complicated by the need to move utility pipes and cables, strengthen walls and work only on part of the road to keep one lane open throughout,” he added.

“The scheme has to be done in phases, so that some work to widen lanes can only be done after utility services have been moved, for example.

“We are constantly talking with the main contractor, Eurovia, to see where any traffic management can be improved or where there are opportunities to manage the programme of works to finish in as short a time as possible.

“Please do bear with us, we greatly appreciate the patience shown by road users who understand that for safe working and safe driving we must have the barriers in place in a planned, coordinated way.”

Topic Tags:

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

45 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

Eleven fire engines called out to pan fire in high rise flats

17:46 Will Jefford
St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pan fire in a high rise block of flats resulted in 11 fire engines being called out in Newmarket.

‘It’s making my life hell’ – Row over ‘nightmare’ roadworks escalates

17:32 Emily Townsend
Gridlock on Ipswich Road Picture: COLCHESTER VIEWS

Angry drivers are backing a campaign to speed up “nightmare” roadworks they claim are grinding a town centre to a halt.

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

16:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh attractions have been announced for one of the country’s top Christmas festivals held in Suffolk, as event bosses confirm additional security will also be on hand.

How one man’s dream job led to a Royal meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

16:25 James Carr
Duchess of Sussex meets local people along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland, on day seven of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Australia.

Robin Pickett was always determined to follow his dreams; little did he know where they would end up taking him.

Three girls released by police in connection with fire at school in Bury St Edmunds

15:28 Russell Cook
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three girls arrested in connection with an arson investigation at County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds, have all been released under investigation.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24