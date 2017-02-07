Colchester Academy headteacher pays tribute to student Jayson Gibson after Clingoe Hill crash

Flowers left at junction on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, after accident on Saturday. Archant

An Essex headteacher has paid tribute to a “kind hearted, honest and hardworking” student who died after a crash last weekend.

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Colchester Academy pupil Jayson Gibson, 15, died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra in Clingoe Hill in the town at around 12.05pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Fiona Pierson, headteacher at Colchester Academy, based in Hawthorn Avenue, said: “Jayson Gibson was a kind hearted, honest and hardworking student at Colchester Academy, always smartly presented, he was a mature and conscientious young man. As headteacher I am proud to have had a student like Jayson represent my school.

“We are providing support for our learning community during this sad and difficult period. My thoughts are with Jayson’s family and we will work with them to offer any comfort we can throughout this tragic time.”

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the accident, saw the circumstances leading up to it or has dash cam footage of what happened to come forward.

A 54-year-old man Clacton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the crash has since been released on bail until June 11 pending further enquiries.

Clingoe Hill is on the A133 which connects the villages of Elmstead Market and Weeley with Colchester.

Police shut the road for several hours while serious collision investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pounds have been raised online in support of his family, in two separate online funding pages.

Mel Ahfaiga Belsham-Gibson, believed to be Jayson’s mother, said on one page: “I cannot thank you enough for all the donations.

“I and my sons cannot believe how people have helped. The kind comments do help.

“Jayson would be blown away by this.”

One page said the money raised would “help with funeral costs and everything else to give this little man the best send off he deserves”.

To help the Essex Police investigation, call 101.