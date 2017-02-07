Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colchester Academy headteacher pays tribute to student Jayson Gibson after Clingoe Hill crash

14:26 07 February 2017

Flowers left at junction on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, after accident on Saturday.

Flowers left at junction on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, after accident on Saturday.

Archant

An Essex headteacher has paid tribute to a “kind hearted, honest and hardworking” student who died after a crash last weekend.

Comment
Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel BrownAccident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Colchester Academy pupil Jayson Gibson, 15, died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra in Clingoe Hill in the town at around 12.05pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Fiona Pierson, headteacher at Colchester Academy, based in Hawthorn Avenue, said: “Jayson Gibson was a kind hearted, honest and hardworking student at Colchester Academy, always smartly presented, he was a mature and conscientious young man. As headteacher I am proud to have had a student like Jayson represent my school.

“We are providing support for our learning community during this sad and difficult period. My thoughts are with Jayson’s family and we will work with them to offer any comfort we can throughout this tragic time.”

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the accident, saw the circumstances leading up to it or has dash cam footage of what happened to come forward.

A 54-year-old man Clacton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the crash has since been released on bail until June 11 pending further enquiries.

Clingoe Hill is on the A133 which connects the villages of Elmstead Market and Weeley with Colchester.

Police shut the road for several hours while serious collision investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pounds have been raised online in support of his family, in two separate online funding pages.

Mel Ahfaiga Belsham-Gibson, believed to be Jayson’s mother, said on one page: “I cannot thank you enough for all the donations.

“I and my sons cannot believe how people have helped. The kind comments do help.

“Jayson would be blown away by this.”

One page said the money raised would “help with funeral costs and everything else to give this little man the best send off he deserves”.

To donate, see here or see here.

To help the Essex Police investigation, call 101.

Keywords: Essex Police Astra

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

13 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

22 minutes ago Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Gallery: See inside some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

24 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

27 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

13:54 Matt Reason and Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

15:14 Tom Potter
The Balancing Barn, Darsham

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Essex taxi controller who stole £86,000 in fares is jailed

13:25 Will Lodge
Chelmsford Crown Court

A taxi firm worker who pocketed more than £86,000 in fares has been jailed for a year.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24