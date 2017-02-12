Overcast

Colchester brothers Kyle and Kristan Bergin sentenced for drug offences

14:51 12 February 2017

The brothers were found in possession of cannabis (stock image). Picture: Su Anderson

The brothers were found in possession of cannabis (stock image). Picture: Su Anderson

Two brothers from Colchester have been sentenced after police caught them in possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as a large sum of cash.

Kyle and Kristan Bergin appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 7, where they admitted various offences.

Both men, of King George Road, were arrested on July 21 and later charged.

Officers seized class A and B drugs as well as a five-figure sum of cash.

Kristan, 23, admitted possession of cannabis and was sentenced to one month imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, 20 days rehab and a £115 fine.

Kyle, 21, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine and possessing/using/acquiring criminal property. He was jailed for a total of ten months.

