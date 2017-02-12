Colchester brothers Kyle and Kristan Bergin sentenced for drug offences

The brothers were found in possession of cannabis (stock image). Picture: Su Anderson

Two brothers from Colchester have been sentenced after police caught them in possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as a large sum of cash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kyle and Kristan Bergin appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 7, where they admitted various offences.

Both men, of King George Road, were arrested on July 21 and later charged.

Officers seized class A and B drugs as well as a five-figure sum of cash.

Kristan, 23, admitted possession of cannabis and was sentenced to one month imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, 20 days rehab and a £115 fine.

Kyle, 21, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine and possessing/using/acquiring criminal property. He was jailed for a total of ten months.

For more breaking news from Suffolk and north Essex, visit the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star websites, as well as our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media pages.