Colchester council tax to rise for first time since 2010

Colchester GV: High Street

Council tax in Colchester will go up by 2.8% this year – the first time it has increased in seven years.

Chiefs say government cuts are set to wipe £2million from the budget over the next year.

The budget for 2017/18 will be brought before cabinet members on February 1 and recommended to full council on February 22.

It will be considered against the “backdrop of continuing and increasing cost pressures from government”, bosses say.

Council leader Paul Smith said: “There is no doubt that the council is facing some very difficult and serious financial pressures, as a result of the government cutting our funding.

“The cuts we face go well beyond the next financial year, in fact – which is why we are having to look at every option available to save money, generate income and continue to deliver on our promise to protect vital services, increase investment and create growth in the borough.

“Unfortunately this means that, for the first time in seven years, in order to absorb even deeper government cuts and close the budget gap, we have had to increase our part of the council tax by 2.8%.”

