Colchester drink-driving motorcyclist fractured her skull in Nayland BMW crash

13:55 03 February 2017

A 21-year-old drink-driving motorcyclist who fractured her skull in a crash has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ipswich magistrates were told Naomi Mayes, of Alexander Road, Colchester, was riding a Yamaha 125 when it collided with a BMW in Bear Street, Nayland, on September 27 last year.

Mayes pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before the court.

A blood test showed she had 119 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mlgs.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said police were called to the accident in Bear Street at 9.25pm.

Mayes was spoken to, and then taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.

The court was told Mayes had no previous convictions.

Malcolm Plummer, representing Mayes, said she had collided with a stationary car and sustained a fractured skull.

Mayes also broke a bone in her head and another in her jaw, and now suffers from deafness in her right ear as a result of the crash.

It has also left her with continuing migraines and eyesight problems.

Mr Plummer told magistrates on the day of the accident Mayes had been due to go for a job interview.

However, she could not find the location and missed the appointment.

Mayes went home before walking to an off licence to buy alcohol.

The court was told she could not recall anything else until after the crash.

Mayes believes it occurred close to where her partner is a chef. She thinks she was very upset at missing her interview and had gone to see him at work.

In addition to her driving ban Mayes was fined £395 and ordered to pay £85 costs, as well as £39 to the victims’ fund.

In a separate case another drink-driver requested a special reasons hearing in the hope of avoiding the loss of his licence.

Ryan Beeston, of Pearcroft Road, Ipswich, admitted drink-driving in a Peugeot van in the town’s Larchcroft Road on January 14.

A breath test showed the 23-year-old had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Beeston’s special reasons hearing is scheduled for February 10 before Ipswich magistrates.

