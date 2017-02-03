Colchester man charged with attempted car-jacking and burglaries in Capel St Mary and Bentley

The Police Investigation Centre at Martlesham Heath HQ. Archant

A man has been charged with six offences in Bentley and Capel St Mary including burglary, an attempted car jacking, and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Preston, of Bardfield Road, Colchester, is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich this morning.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said the 23-year-old is accused of burglaries in Bentley and Capel St Mary, an attempted burglary in Bentley, possession of an offensive weapon, attempted robbery of a car and assaulting a police officer.

Preston was charged last night at Martlesham police investigation centre and is currently in custody.

Police were called at 11.30am on Wednesday to reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Capel Road.

Officers quickly attended and the suspect was said to have fled the scene on foot towards the A12.

The road was closed for a short time in both directions but was re-opened early the same afternoon.