Colchester man died of injuries suffered in 1992 car accident, coroner rules

A Colchester man who suffered brain damage after a car accident died as a result of his injuries 25 years later, a coroner has ruled.

Joe Whitson, 44, who was living at Treetops – a high dependency centre in Colchester – was involved in a car crash in 1992 aged 19, which left him with behavioural problems and in need of constant care.

Mr Whitson also suffered seizures and memory loss as a result of the accident.

He was admitted to Colchester General Hospital on December 1 last year with pneumonia and died two days later.

Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford heard today how Mr Whitson had died of aspiration pneumonia due to neurological swallowing difficulties, which had been caused by the trauma of the brain injury from the 1992 accident.

His mother Juliet Whitson, who was present at the inquest, told the court her son liked to be known as “Joe-boy” and described him as having a “sunny disposition”.

Addressing Mrs Whitson, Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “May I express my sincere condolences. It is very clear that you cared for your son very lovingly.

“It must have been very difficult but you loved and cared for him for all that time after the accident.

The coroner concluded that Mr Whitson had ultimately died as a result of the injuries he had suffered in the car crash in 1992, and ruled the death as accidental.