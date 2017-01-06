Colchester MP criticises the Guardian newspaper for ‘demeaning’ crossword clue

Colchester MP Will Quince has criticised the Guardian newspaper for a ‘hugely demeaning’ crossword clue about ‘Essex girls’.

The MP tweeted his criticism to the national newspaper when the clue ‘stereotypical, promiscuous and materialistic young woman from Colchester’ was used with the answer ‘Essex Girl’

Along with a photo of the crossword, he tweeted: “Shocking reinforcement of a false negative stereotype. Typical metropolitan elite sneering at our town.”

Speaking to the EADT he said: “Although it is a bit of a joke there’s serious point to this as well.

“It is hugely demeaning to women.

“I have two daughters myself and I don’t want these negative old stereotypes used.

“It is especially bad coming from a paper that is supposed to be forward thinking.

“They are supposed to be the paper that promotes feminism and women.

“However tongue in cheek it was done it is unfortunate and just reinforces these stereotypes.”

A Guardian News and Media spokesperson said: “The answer to this crossword clue referred to a stereotype and does not reflect the editorial views of the Guardian.

“We apologise for any offence caused.”