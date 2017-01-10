Colchester MP says money for sport must come from general tax not a new sugary drinks levy

Will Quince, Colchester MP.

Money to encourage young people to get involved in sport should come from general taxation not a levy on sugary drinks, Colchester’s MP has said.

Will Quince, who is opposed to the measure announced by former chancellor George Osborne, said he had an issue with dedicated or hypothecated taxes because they did not really have an idea about how much money will come in.

He joked that he knew there was an issue with obesity after coming back to parliament with the feeling his suits had shrunk considerably.

He said there was a huge public health gain to be made from the principle of using the money to fund measures that will reduce obesity and get more children active.

But said: “The figure [how much could be raised from a drinks levy] mooted at the time was some £520 million. I want, as does, I believe, every member of the house, £520 million or thereabouts to be spent on school sports; but we have no way of saying how much of that money will be raised from the sugary drinks levy.

“We should treat the issue as important, and commit the money to it. I am worried because, on my calculation, reformulation, portion size, illicit sales and such things as cross-border shopping will mean that the figure raised will be more like £200 million to £300 million. That is a considerable shortfall on the amount quoted in the Budget last year.”