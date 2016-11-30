Colchester Royal Grammar School pupils experience virtual field trip with Google
Martine Xerri
Pupils at a north Essex grammar school experienced a field trip with a difference when they took part in a Google Expedition.
Colchester Royal Grammar School was visited by the programme, which sees teachers run school trips without leaving the classroom – via virtual reality headsets.
Twenty classes of up to 30 students were able to take part in the experience over the course of the day.
Highlights included a visit to the Great Wall of China, a view from inside the heart and a close encounter with a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
John Russell, headmaster, said: “This was a great opportunity to provide the students with a memorable experience.
“Not only did they get to learn about the subject matter on the virtual trip, but also about virtual reality technology.
“We are a traditional school, but also one that is forward thinking and embraces new technology, provided it has a clear benefit to our students.”
Thurstable School in Tiptree has also recently taken part in the Google Expedition Programme.