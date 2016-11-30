Colchester Royal Grammar School pupils experience virtual field trip with Google

Colchester Royal Grammar School have been selected by Google to pioneer Google Expeditions software

Pupils at a north Essex grammar school experienced a field trip with a difference when they took part in a Google Expedition.

Cardboard virtual reality on showcase at the Google expeditions at the Colchester school

Colchester Royal Grammar School was visited by the programme, which sees teachers run school trips without leaving the classroom – via virtual reality headsets.

Twenty classes of up to 30 students were able to take part in the experience over the course of the day.

Highlights included a visit to the Great Wall of China, a view from inside the heart and a close encounter with a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

John Russell, headmaster, said: “This was a great opportunity to provide the students with a memorable experience.

“Not only did they get to learn about the subject matter on the virtual trip, but also about virtual reality technology.

“We are a traditional school, but also one that is forward thinking and embraces new technology, provided it has a clear benefit to our students.”

Thurstable School in Tiptree has also recently taken part in the Google Expedition Programme.